AI deciphers ancient scrolls burned and buried for 2,000 years

For the first time, amateur researchers have deciphered letters on an unopened ancient scroll, using artificial intelligence to isolate the letters.

The achievement announced Thursday was the result of a contest organized by former Github CEO Nat Friedman and fellow entrepreneur Daniel Gross, who announced the Vesuvius Challenge in March. As more people, mainly from the tech industry, have gotten involved, the award money has increased, with a grand prize of $700,000.

Luke Farritor, a 21-year-old computer scientist, was the first to uncover a word in the scroll and received a $40,000 “First Letters Prize.” The result could lead to a significant increase in the number of ancient texts that are available for scholars to study, and offers an example of how AI is poised to revolutionize nearly every industry.

“This will change papyrology in general,” said Federica Nicolardi, an assistant professor at the University of Naples who was involved in the effort. “It opens up a new part of the discipline.”