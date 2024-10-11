Tesla unveils ‘Cybercab’ robotaxi in bid to diversify business

Tesla on Friday unveiled Cybercab, its self-driving robotaxi, as the electric carmaker hopes to diversify its business amid stagnating EV sales, with plans to build a network of autonomous cabs to compete with ride-hailing giant Uber.

The Cybercab will have no steering wheel or pedals, and will use inductive charging, a type of wireless power transfer, rather than a conventional plug, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said at the launch event in California. It will cost under $30,000 and be in production before 2027, he said.

AD

The company also unveiled a self-driving “robovan” capable of carrying up to 20 passengers at a time and transporting goods, though no details were given about its cost or production time frame.

“It’s going to be a glorious future,” Musk said. “With autonomy, you get your time back. It’ll save lives, a lot of lives, and prevent injuries.”

But accidents related to Tesla’s self-driving software, and competition from giants such as Uber who hold a significant head start in the robotaxi sector, have led to suggestions that Musk may struggle to make inroads in the market.

