Senate Republican super PAC aims $6.6M in new money at Wisconsin

The top Senate GOP super PAC is pouring $6.6 million into Wisconsin’s Senate race, clear proof that Republicans are trying to expand their once-narrow campaign map less than a month before Election Day.

The Senate Leadership Fund shared its new spending first with Semafor; the super PAC aligned with Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is now on track to spend $23.6 million overall on ousting Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.). It’s a striking sum given that, up until a few months ago, Republicans saw Baldwin as relatively safe against their challenger, businessman Eric Hovde.

What’s changed since then? The tightening presidential race in Wisconsin, which has Republicans thinking Baldwin could lose if Donald Trump can pull off a win in the state. Baldwin’s home-state Republican colleague, Sen. Ron Johnson, has also been asking for outside help to defeat her.

“We’re finding that a lot of Wisconsin voters had no idea how far-left Tammy Baldwin has drifted after almost 30 years in Congress. Our messages are resonating at the same time that Eric Hovde is consolidating his vote,” said Steven Law, president of the super PAC.