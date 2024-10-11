Mixed Signals: Media Bias from the Middle East to Manhattan, with The Economist’s James Bennet

Ben and Nayeema take on the question of bias in the media — a conversation that always seems timely, but especially so right now, weeks away from a US election and with an expanding conflict in the Middle East.

To help make sense of what we see as media bias and the moral questions that journalists have to grapple with every day, they bring on James Bennet, who has been in the center of the thorny conversation around bias and the Middle East since his tenure as the Jerusalem Bureau Chief at The New York Times.

He continued to be at the fulcrum of this discourse when he was forced to resign as the Times Editorial Page editor during a heated moment at the publication in 2020. Bennet is now a senior editor at The Economist where he writes the Lexington column.



