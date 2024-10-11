Mexico sides with US in looming trade battle with China

Mexico’s economy minister said his country would take Washington’s side in potential trade battles with Beijing.

Both China and the US have in recent years ratcheted up their push for wider influence across Latin America, deploying massive investment programs.

Brazil, the region’s biggest economy, now appears on the verge of joining Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative, attracted by the potential economic gains, Dialogue Earth reported.

US officials argue some of the Chinese infrastructure could be leveraged for military uses. “I really believe that economic security and national security go hand in hand here… and we have got to work both of them together very, very quickly,” the head of the US Southern Command said.