Legacy publications are endorsing Kamala Harris. But does it make a difference?

The Atlantic backed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris for the US presidency on Thursday, the magazine’s fifth endorsement in its 167-year history.

Harris’ devotion to public service, respect for democracy, and belief in the “freedom, equality, and dignity” of all Americans were the reasons, rather than any specific policy positions, the endorsement read. “Electing her and defeating [Donald Trump] is the only way to release us from the political nightmare in which we’re trapped.”

Other legacy publications that have generally endorsed Democratic presidential candidates have backed Harris in recent months, including Vogue, Scientific American, and The New Yorker.