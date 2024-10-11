Israeli strikes kill 22 in Beirut in deadliest attack on city center since start of war

An Israeli strike in central Beirut on Thursday killed 22 people and injured more than 200 others, the deadliest attack on the city so far in the year-long conflict.

The political party and militant group Hezbollah said the strikes unsuccessfully targeted one of its top officials. Israel has successfully targeted others, assassinating the group’s leader Hassan Nasrallah last month. The Israeli prime minister recently said “Nasrallah’s replacement, and his replacement’s replacement” were killed too.

Israel’s escalated attacks have come at huge cost to the Lebanese people, upwards of a million of whom have been displaced. The Beirut strike took place with no warning, the BBC reported, while Israel has not commented.