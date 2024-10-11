Electric vehicles become a flashpoint as US election day nears

Electric vehicles have emerged as a flashpoint in the race for the White House, as both the Democratic and Republican campaigns battle to win over key voters in the US’ auto industry heartland.

The Trump campaign has spent more than $1 million on television ads in the battleground state of Michigan, warning autoworkers that “Kamala Harris wants to end all gas-powered cars” and that “massive layoffs [have] already started.”

AD

On Tuesday, Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance derided the administration’s $500 million grant for an EV project in Michigan as “table scraps” in comments quickly seized upon by the Harris campaign. Vance also claimed the auto industry would face sweeping job losses if Harris wins.

While Harris once supported legislation for phasing out gas-powered cars, the Democratic candidate has emphasized that “contrary to what my opponent is suggesting, I will never tell you what kind of car you have to drive.”

Trump has warned that the auto industry could face a “bloodbath” if he is not elected, and has promised to “immediately terminate Joe Biden’s insane electric vehicle mandate,” a reference to air pollution limits issued by the Environmental Protection Agency this year.