Daily Mail adds Kellyanne Conway, Michael Wolff

The Daily Mail is ramping up its political coverage in advance of the 2024 election and bringing two new columnists: Donald Trump’s former counselor and campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, as well as Michael Wolff, the media writer and author of Fire and Fury.

“I am excited to pen a regular column at such a pivotal moment in our nation’s history,” Conway said in a statement first shared with Semafor. “Just as I do on Fox News and Fox Nation, my goal will be to push past the soundbites to provide a substantive look at the issues, ideas, individuals and images that readers crave.”

Conway, reviled by Democrats and so close to Trump that she spoke at the Republican National Convention this summer, is part of a complicated and high-profile political household. Wolff’s coverage shaped the narrative of an out-of-control Trump White House and of an imploding Fox News.

Kellyanne’s ex-husband George Conway is a key player at the Bulwark, one of the election’s breakout success stories, while her daughter Claudia Conway has emerged as a social media start and influencer who supports liberal causes.