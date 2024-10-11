Events Newsletters
Barriers and Breakthroughs: Building the Future U.S. Manufacturing Workforce

Oct 11, 2024, 10:41am EDT
Watch live on Oct. 21 at 9am ET

Advanced manufacturing jobs offer higher-than-average pay and a chance to do meaningful work. The sector is key to the US economy and maintaining its competitive edge. Yet a shortage of skilled labor persists and is especially acute in the aerospace industry where around three million jobs could go unfulfilled by 2026 at a time when air travel is growing. Which efforts are helping people join the industry? What role should government and businesses play to train the current and next generations?