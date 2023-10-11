rotating globe
J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
Oct 11, 2023, 10:23am EDT
securityMiddle East

Israel to form emergency unity government as fighting continues

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a memorial ceremony for Israeli soldiers killed in the 1973 Middle East War at Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem September 26, 2023.
REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Title icon

The News

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reached an agreement with a top opposition leader Wednesday to form an emergency unity government as the country continued its siege on Gaza, days after Hamas fighters launched a brutal attack on Israel.

Former Defense Minister Benny Gantz was among the opposition members who had pushed for Netanyahu to form the unity government to allow them to more effectively respond to the conflict.

Gantz said Wednesday that the government will form a “war-management” Cabinet consisting of five members, The Associated Press reported.

The government will not pass any legislation that is not connected to the war in Gaza as long as it continues.

The death toll in the conflict reached at least 2,200 on both sides Wednesday.

This is a breaking news story. Please check later for updates.

