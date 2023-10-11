Gaza’s only power plant has shut down after running out of fuel

Gaza’s sole operational power plant has run out of fuel and shut down, the area’s energy authority said Wednesday, days after Israel said it would block supplies including fuel, food, and water from entering the enclave.

“The only power plant in the Gaza Strip stopped functioning at 2:00 pm (0700 EST),” Jalal Ismail, the head of the authority said in a statement, after earlier warning that the plant was running short of fuel.

Israel’s extended blockade leaves Gaza’s population of 2.3 million — half of whom are children — and vital services, such as hospitals, with little to no electricity. Some Gazans have long also relied on personal generators — but will still need fuel to power them.

According to the Associated Press, at least 2,200 people from both sides have died in the latest Israel-Hamas conflict since a brutal surprise attack from the militant group over the weekend.