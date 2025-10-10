World Bank urges Nigeria to end import bans as poverty rises

The World Bank urged Nigeria to end import bans in order to lower food prices as it estimated that around 50% more Nigerians were living in poverty than six years ago.

Nigeria’s economy grew 3.9% in the first half of this year, compared to 3.4% in 2024, the bank said in an assessment this week. Growth improved due to government interventions such as subsidy removals, which have resulted in higher revenues, a stronger naira currency, rising foreign reserves, and an increase in exports.

But 139 million people are estimated to be living in poverty this year — 60% of the population — compared to 81 million six years ago: “Recent reforms are correcting past policy missteps, but meaningful improvements in livelihoods will hinge on sustained disinflation, stronger inclusive growth, better public services, and continuous targeted support to the most vulnerable,” said the report.

Despite falling for five consecutive months, inflation remains high at 20.1%, and an increasing number of Nigerians are unable to buy food. Import barriers, introduced by successive administrations to protect local industry, have created “extraordinarily high tariffs” that are stifling the availability of food staples, the bank warned. Some of Nigeria’s highest import duties are on sugar (70%), cement (50%) and rice (up to 60%).

Nigeria’s labour market, which should play a leading role in raising productivity to solve the poverty problem, is in a “critical state,” said the Nigeria Economic Summit Group, a private advisory group, in a new report published this week. Poor infrastructure, erratic power supply, and insecurity continue to impede private sector job creation, confining many of the 90% of workers in the informal sector to “survivalist activities with limited opportunity,” the group said.