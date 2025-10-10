Venezuela opposition leader wins Nobel Peace Prize

The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize went to the Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado.

The committee said that Venezuela, once a relatively prosperous and free country, had devolved into “a brutal, authoritarian state” under President Nicolás Maduro and his predecessor Hugo Chávez.

Machado has been a central opposition figure: Her 2024 candidacy was blocked, she was prevented from leaving the country, and she has been forced to live in hiding. In other years, Machado’s victory might be uncontroversial, but US President Donald Trump has openly campaigned for the prize, fueling fears that Washington may lash out at Norway — even though the government has no influence over the award — and thrusting Oslo into “an uncomfortable spotlight,” Bloomberg reported.