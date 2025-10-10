Unpopular Peruvian president removed from office

Peruvian lawmakers impeached President Dina Boluarte and removed her from power, ending an unpopular presidency during which crime rates soared and the economy sputtered.

During Boluarte’s time as leader — which she inherited after a former president was removed over a coup attempt — the homicide rate rose by almost 40%, while economic growth cooled to the lowest level in years apart from a pandemic rebound, bringing her approval rating to around 3%. (No, that’s not a typo.) To replace her, Congress elected Jose Jerí, a 38-year-old conservative lawmaker and Peru’s seventh president since 2016. Jerí vowed to take a severe approach on crime in the run-up to the elections in April.