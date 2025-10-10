Takaichi’s Japan PM bid in doubt after ruling coalition splits

Sanae Takaichi’s bid to become Japan’s first female prime minister was put at risk by a split in the governing coalition.

Takaichi was appointed head of the Liberal Democratic Party, and since the LDP has been in government for most of the last 70 years, she appeared likely to become premier. But the party’s coalition partners said they were ending their 26-year alliance with the LDP, citing a disagreement over political donations. The break means the LDP lacks the parliamentary votes to appoint Takaichi and must court opposition parties.

Takaichi is a self-declared fan of Margaret Thatcher, but if confirmed is expected to revive the late premier Shinzo Abe’s strategy of loose monetary policy and structural reforms.