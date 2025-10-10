Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Africa newsletter icon
From Semafor Africa
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

New $70M women’s health fund launches in response to global aid cuts

Oct 10, 2025, 9:25am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Women sit as they wait for medical consultation at a health center in Cameroon.
Desire Danga Essigue/Reuters

A new $70 million global fund was launched to focus on women’s health.

The Women’s Health Co-Lab, backed by philanthropists including Melinda French Gates, aims to mobilize a further $30 million to put toward three key areas that have been among the hardest hit by the Trump administration’s cuts to USAID — maternal health, sexual and reproductive health and rights, and gender-based violence.

The fund, managed by the philanthropy arm of global investment firm ICONIQ and philanthropic organization Co-Impact, will support 22 organizations over the next three years including five in Africa.

“Global aid is shrinking and it’s women and girls — especially in Africa — that are being disproportionately impacted as health inequalities grow,” Co-Impact CEO Olivia Leland told Semafor. By “pooling philanthropic capital to back local leaders” the fund hopes to deliver “impact that no funder could achieve alone,” she added.

A chart showing maternal mortality rates in select African countries.
Preeti Jha
AD