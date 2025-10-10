Events Email Briefings
Cameroon’s President Biya, 92, seeks reelection

Oct 10, 2025, 6:53am EDT
Cameroon’s 92-year-old President Paul Biya.
Desire Danga Essigue/Reuters

Cameroon’s President Paul Biya looks set to prolong his four-decade rule in elections this weekend, likely ensuring the world’s oldest leader can run the country until he is almost 100.

Despite heightened instability in the central African nation, the 92-year-old autocrat has benefited from a fractured opposition: Nine contenders will try to unseat him.

His unwillingness to name a successor is fueling fears of impending political chaos, World Politics Review said, and arguably holding back progress in the country. Biya and other long-serving African leaders are blocking “the fresh thinking that could unlock economic development” in the world’s youngest continent, Semafor’s Africa managing editor wrote.

A chart showing Cameroon’s human rights index scores.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
