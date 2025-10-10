Beijing imposes new penalties on US-linked ships

Beijing imposed new penalties on US-linked ships, the latest in a growing list of retributive measures against Washington over restrictions targeting China’s economy.

The additional fees come into effect next week, and mirror US charges on Chinese ships docking at American ports, an effort by the Trump administration to bolster domestic shipbuilding and counter Beijing’s growing dominance of global shipping.

They come days after Beijing unveiled its own version of Washington’s “foreign direct product rule,” requiring those who buy rare earths from China to get Beijing’s approval before selling them — or products containing them — on to third parties. “This raises the risk of further disruptions for… global business more broadly,” analysts at the China-focused research firm Trivium warned.