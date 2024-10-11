Why Kamala Harris’ Pennsylvania chances are tied to a statewide dynasty

PITTSBURGH – Four months after Bob Casey and Barack Obama shared a stage here in 2012, they both scored convincing Election Day victories. So it’s easy to see why Casey relished Obama’s return to his side on Thursday night.

After introducing him to a packed house at the University of Pittsburgh, Casey lingered behind the former president for the entirety of Obama’s remarks. Obama returned the favor to big applause: “Folks make a distinction between workhorses and show horses. And Bob Casey is not a show pony.” Their close connection was not lost on anyone in the room.

The senator will have a far less tested partner at the top of the ticket in Kamala Harris. After Obama kept Pennsylvania solidly blue for two elections, Donald Trump narrowly took it back in 2016. Despite Joe Biden’s favorite-son status in the Keystone State, his margin of victory there in 2020 was tiny.

AD

And this year, Casey faces a wealthy Republican challenger in Dave McCormick, who has the support of the nation’s largest single-candidate Senate super PAC. Polls have shown Casey comfortably ahead even as Harris and Trump tie, but the race is tightening, and McCormick says Harris made his life easier simply by not being Biden.

“It helps me, honest to God. Biden was like, ‘Pennsylvania, Scranton Joe,’” McCormick told Semafor in an interview at a local VFW. Harris, he added, “had this sugar high, and now it’s drifting.”

This time around, the presidential candidate may need Casey more than he needs her. Without Biden’s local appeal here, Harris will benefit from Casey’s name recognition after three decades on Pennsylvania ballots — and from his popular governor father before that.

It’s been 20 years since Pennsylvania last split between presidential and Senate candidates from different parties, which leaves Harris’ and Casey’s fates notably intertwined.

AD

“How we go will dictate where the country goes,” Rep. Chris Deluzio, a battleground-seat congressman from the swingy Pittsburgh suburbs, told Semafor. “Democrats are figuring out how to win here again.”

Casey described both his and Harris’ campaign as “close, because there’s so much on the line.” While Pennsylvania’s Senate race almost certainly won’t decide control of the chamber next year, his assessment is right on; Democrats simply cannot afford to lose a seat here if they want a majority anytime in the near future.

The cash flow into the Casey-McCormick battle also tells the tale, with Pennsylvania ranked as the country’s second-most expensive Senate race at more than $300 million. Win or lose, this year is nearly guaranteed to be Casey’s closest race ever.

AD

Republicans see a chance for a rerun of 2016, with narrow twin wins for Donald Trump and the Senate candidate.

“It’s going to be important for McCormick to tuck up right next to Trump, just because of the intense competitiveness of the presidential ballot,” said Steven Law, who runs the GOP-aligned Senate Leadership Fund super PAC.