Putin to meet Iran’s president as Russia flexes diplomacy despite Western sanctions

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is set to meet with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian for the first time this week to discuss the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Moscow and Tehran have grown closer since Russia invaded Ukraine, with the two countries planning to sign a strategic partnership agreement as Iran continues to send weapons to Russia.

Putin has a calendar full of diplomatic engagements as he seeks to evade Russia’s Western-imposed diplomatic isolation, including playing host to more than 24 world leaders at the BRICS summit later this month, a Kremlin official said Thursday.