Hurricanes’ multibillion-dollar insurance bill presents a ‘reckoning’ for US lawmakers, businesses

The US southeast has become an epicenter of the climate crisis, after two back-to-back hurricanes, Helene and Milton, wrought devastation across six states.

The scope of Milton’s damage remains uncertain, as does the total cost — both to local residents and businesses, but also to insurers. Credit agency Morningstar estimated that the insurance losses from Milton may be between $30 and $60 billion, while some estimates run to $150 billion, Sherwood reported.

The damage will likely “make a dent” in many insurers’ profitability, analysts told the Financial Times, particularly in North Carolina, which isn’t typically affected by such extreme weather events. Some private insurers stopped covering climate vulnerable areas years ago because the likelihood of having to pay out was no longer worth the risk. If more leave, or up premiums, then residents will find themselves with few or no options even as their risk rises due to climate change.