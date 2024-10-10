Cameroon won’t say where the president is

YAOUNDE, Cameroon — The non-appearance of Cameroon’s nonagenarian president in public for the last 30 days has pushed the Central African country into a state of uncertainty and speculation.

President Paul Biya, 91, in power since 1982, was expected in New York last month for the UN General Assembly but failed to show up. He also did not appear at last week’s La Francophonie summit in France.

Across Cameroon, these two significant no-shows have stoked speculation about Biya’s health and whereabouts. The government on Tuesday said he was in good health but did not disclose his location.

Cameroonians have not heard officially from their head of state since Sept. 8, when the presidency announced that Biya and wife Chantal had left Beijing after participating in the FOCAC China-Africa summit (pictured).

Since then, Biya’s whereabouts remains a mystery. The president typically spends a significant portion of the year overseas. Biya, fondly nicknamed the “Lion Man” has a strong liking for roaming abroad, usually on “brief private stay”, as his cabinet terms it. His preferred getaway is a hotel in Geneva.

In 2018, the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project estimated that Biya had spent 15% of his presidency out of the country.

But his latest absence has sparked fears from Cameroonians across the country and on social media that he is dead — something the government referred to as “pure fantasy.”