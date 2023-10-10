What to make of China’s stance on Israel’s war with Hamas

Jenna Moon /

China has so far taken a soft stance on the Israel-Hamas war, focusing on Israel’s long-standing blockade of the Gaza strip.

China’s foreign ministry said in a statement over the weekend that “the fundamental way out of the conflict lies in implementing the two-state solution and establishing an independent State of Palestine.” The statement has angered Israeli officials, who expect a harsher condemnation of Hamas’s attack.

The relative silence from Beijing prompted U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to call for more support for Israel from Xi Jinping.