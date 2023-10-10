Russian automaker enters the Ethiopian market, injecting vitality into economic ties

Ladas have a long history on Ethiopian roads, dating back to the 1970s socialist era of Ethiopian President Mengistu Hailemariam. The brand earned a reputation for durability and affordability, making it a preferred choice for many drivers. The 1970s model Ladas still dot the streets of Addis Ababa used as taxis in a familiar blue-and-white livery. Under the deal, the new Ethiopian-made Ladas will include sedan and SUV models such as Grana, Xray, Vesta, and Niva.

The relationship between Russia and Ethiopia has been rekindled in recent years, most notably since the two-year Tigray conflict in Ethiopia’s north. It has defended Ethiopia against calls for sanctions by the United Nations Security Council by exercising its veto power.

Ethiopia has also been an important ally for Russia as it tries to build relationships across Africa for geopolitical and economic reasons. The Horn of Africa nation has been a key participant in the Russia-Africa summits held this year and in 2022, and officials have even raised the possibility of hosting it in Ethiopia. It’s understandable that the Ethiopian government would be keen to take part. At the first summit in 2022, Ethiopia secured a $162 million cancellation of debt owed to Russia.

Opening in new growth markets will be helpful for Lada, whose home car market in Russia plunged some 60% in 2022 after foreign carmakers pulled out once international sanctions were imposed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Although car sales in Russia have recovered strongly in 2023 it was mostly due to the entry of Chinese brands rather than usual market leader Lada.

With Ethiopia’s recent entry to the BRICS emerging economies bloc last month, investments from Russia are expected to grow.

Zemedeneh Negatu, an investment consultant based in Addis Ababa, believes the announcement by the Russian automaker is part of Ethiopia’s strategy to manufacture cars locally instead of importing from abroad as the nation is in the midst of a chronic shortage of foreign currency. “There’s big demand for affordable, locally produced vehicles in Ethiopia and the neighboring eastern Africa region where virtually all vehicles in Ethiopia and in many countries in the region are imported from abroad requiring hard currency,” Negatu told Semafor Africa.