US officially concludes that a coup happened in Niger

The U.S. officially determined Tuesday that a military coup took place in Niger in July, suspending nearly $200 million in aid to the West African country.

Just over two months ago, a general declared himself the new leader of Niger following the removal of the country’s elected president.

The U.S. initially held off on officially labeling the situation a coup, amid steps aimed at restoring constitutional order. Senior administration officials have since said that it’s become clear that the military junta officials do not want to abide by constitutional guidelines, including restoring civilian rule within four months, The Associated Press reported.

The U.S. previously paused some foreign aid to the country, totaling $200 million. That aid will now be suspended until Niger can take steps toward “democratic governance in a quick and credible timeframe," the U.S. State Department said. It will maintain “life-saving humanitarian, food, and health assistance” to the country.