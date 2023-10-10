Misinformation about Israel-Hamas war spreads on Elon Musk’s X

Jenna Moon /

Fake media posts linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict are proliferating on the social media platform X — formerly known as Twitter.

Twitter was previously used as a go-to source for breaking news and analysis on world events, but changes to the platform’s algorithm, the removal of unpaid verified checkmarks, and the boosting of paid profiles have made it difficult to sort through fake accounts and misinformation.

Posts passing off video game-play as footage of the conflict, years-old videos from the ongoing conflict in Syria, and an old image of soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo holding a Palestinian flag all spread across the site in recent days, prompting some journalists to compile lists tracking the extensive misinformation.