Hamas attack on Israel spurs rethink of group’s capabilities

Hamas has been stockpiling weapons for years. As of 2021, there were around 30,000 rockets and other artillery in Hamas's arsenals. During Saturday's attack, Hamas fired around 2,500 projectiles into Israel — enough to overwhelm the country's "iron dome," an extensive air defense system. Missiles have previously been smuggled by Iran into Gaza by sea to evade Israeli defenses, with floating artillery dropped in the water for Palestinian fishermen to collect. Iranian forces have also trained Hamas on building bombs with easily sourced materials, including fertilizer and sugar, which in turn enabled its production of short-range rockets, according to SpyTalk.