Biden confirms Hamas has American hostages

U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Americans are among those being held hostage by Hamas as fighting continues in Israel and Gaza.

It’s the first time the U.S. has confirmed that there are U.S. citizens among more than 100 hostages believed to be held by the militant group.

At least 14 Americans have been killed in the conflict, Biden said, marking an increase from the earlier death toll of 11.

In a speech strongly condemning Hamas’s attack, Biden said that Israel has a “right to respond” to what he described as “an act of sheer evil” and a “human tragedy.”

On Saturday, Hamas militants lodged a massive attack on Israel, prompting Israel to declare war and launch retaliatory strikes on Gaza. More than 1,000 people have been killed in Israel, according to Biden and Israeli authorities, and at least 830 people have been killed in Gaza, per Palestinian officials.