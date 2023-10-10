African countries walk diplomatic line in response to Hamas attack on Israel

NAIROBI — The escalation of hostilities between Israel and Palestine following an unprecedented large-scale attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas has elicited a wide range of reactions from African countries. Leaders are trying to walk the line between strongly-held principles, diplomatic expediency, and empathy in the wake of unfolding carnage in the region.

Kenya and Ghana issued some of the most strongly worded statements in support of Israel. Kenya’s President William Ruto, seen as a key Western ally, called for the international community to take action against “perpetrators, organizers, financiers, sponsors, supporters and enablers” of what he described as criminal acts of terrorism. Ruto also called for a ceasefire but his statement did not go down well with sections of the Kenyan public, some of whom expressed support for Palestine.

Ghana’s foreign affairs ministry stated that it “unequivocally condemns” attacks by Hamas, and called for the group to withdraw its fighters from Israel. Rwanda issued a similar statement condemning the attacks and said: “The current situation is worrying and needs an urgent deescalation.”

But South Africa’s department of international relations, while decrying the escalation of violence, stated that the conflict had arisen from Israel’s “continued illegal occupation of Palestine land, continued settlement expansion, desecration of the Al Aqsa Mosque and Christian holy sites, and ongoing oppression of the Palestinian people.”

South Africa offered to lend its mediation and conflict resolution expertise as it pushed for a “credible peace process” that delivers a two-state solution.

Meanwhile, the African Union’s (AU) Chairperson Moussa Faki cited the “denial of the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people, particularly that of an independent and sovereign state,” as the main cause of tensions between Israel and Palestine. The AU also called for an end to hostilities and dialogue to ensure a two-state solution.