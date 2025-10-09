Events Email Briefings
From Semafor Flagship
US rare earth stocks surge on China export controls

Oct 9, 2025, 7:21pm EDT
A view of the MP Materials rare earth open-pit mine in Mountain Pass, California
Steve Marcus/Reuters

Shares of US rare earth companies jumped Thursday after China tightened export controls on crucial minerals, reopening a front in the countries’ trade war.

The surge stemmed from speculation that the new restrictions would spur the US government to invest more deeply in the country’s domestic rare earth industry. Beijing’s move, Nikkei wrote, raises the stakes in a “US-China power game” that previously showed signs of cooling.

It is now heating up ahead of the APEC summit in three weeks, where Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are set to meet. US executives aren’t taking Beijing seriously enough over its willingness to weaponize regulations to tighten the screws on Washington, an analyst argued in CNBC.

Chart showing 2025 performance of US rare earths firms
J.D. Capelouto
