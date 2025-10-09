Senate Republicans mull a vote offer to Democrats in shutdown standoff

Senate Majority Leader John Thune told Semafor that GOP leaders are considering whether to offer Democrats a future vote on extending health care subsidies as a bid to end the deadlock on the government shutdown.

Thune said that “if there are 8 or 10 Democrats that vote to open up” in exchange for a vote on the expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies, “that might be an off-ramp” to reopen the government. Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said that senators “are in discussions” about making the offer for such a vote.

Republicans remain adamant that any action on, and the details of, reviving the subsidies would have to wait until the government reopens. And just as importantly, they are declining to guarantee that they would be able to provide the support needed for any vote on the subsidies to pass — which would require buy-in from the House and President Donald Trump.

“We need to open the government, and then we can have all the discussions and votes and talks and all of those things,” Barrasso said.

One Senate Democrat said that if Thune could guarantee a vote on both the ACA subsidies and bipartisan appropriations bills, it might be enough to switch some Democrats from no to yes on the House-passed spending bill. Republicans currently need five more Democrats to vote with them to reopen the government, if recent Senate vote counts hold.

Still, other Democrats say they might need to fund the government for a shorter timetable than the House did in its seven-week stopgap bill, given that health insurance marketplaces open in November. Passing a shorter stopgap would require the House to come back to DC, which Speaker Mike Johnson has declined to do during the shutdown.

“The short-term CR that I’m willing to vote for is something that is a couple days before November 1,” said Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz. “So that way, we have time to actually work on a real bill with ACA extensions. And if they don’t give us the ACA extensions, then we could go back to the same position, go back to shutting down again.”

Even the Republicans who are most amenable to a deal on health insurance costs say they can’t promise a new law by the end of the month; for anything to pass, the GOP is likely to insist on new restrictions for high-income Americans getting the ACA subsidies.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said it’s “possible” for there to be a quick negotiation but an income cap needs to be part of it.

“What they’re asking for is a guaranteed outcome with the president and with the House of Representatives,” Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., told Semafor. “And what we’re trying to do is to retain our integrity by not making a promise that we can’t keep.”

The government shutdown still looks likely to stretch into next week, as Democrats again blocked a government funding bill Thursday to maintain their leverage in the talks.

Yet it’s clear that Senate Democrats and Republicans alike are gently kicking the tires on a potential agreement to continue tax credits initially envisioned as a temporary, pandemic-related to help keep premiums down for millions of Americans.

Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., said Republicans’ discussions may indicate “that they are beginning to realize that the American people want to prevent massive increases in health insurance premiums.”