Riyadh Air’s operations are crucial for Saudi Arabia’s wider strategy to become a travel and logistics hub, as part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plan to diversify the economy away from oil.

AD

Yet much has changed since it was launched in early 2023. At that point, the government’s finances had been buoyed by a surge in oil prices that lifted the budget into its only annual surplus of the last decade, prompting a wave of spending.

Since then, oil prices have languished. In response, PIF has cut budgets for some of its key projects and the finance ministry has said it is reprioritizing spending commitments. The government’s focus is expected to shift away from projects like NEOM to making sure it delivers on events like Expo 2030 and the World Cup.

Strategic priority or not, airlines are famously tricky to get right. Making Riyadh Air a profitable endeavour will be a challenge, not least because of competition from well-entrenched rivals next door that also benefit from deep-pocketed owners and already have vast infrastructure in place. Yet it will also be impossible to achieve the crown prince’s greater ambitions without a world class airline to support them. That should give Douglas plenty of runway to get Riyadh Air going, even if government support won’t last forever.