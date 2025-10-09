Senate Republicans back Trump’s strikes on Venezuelan boats

Trump is getting backup from Senate Republicans for his military mobilization off the coast of Venezuela.

The GOP voted down a Democratic effort on Wednesday evening to restrict the administration’s campaign against alleged drug boats in the Caribbean.

However, two Republicans — Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Rand Paul, R-Ky. — voted in favor of the war powers resolution, and Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., said in a statement that he is “highly concerned about the legality of recent strikes in the Caribbean” despite his ‘no’ vote.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed Senate Republicans on the administration’s legal basis for the strikes before the vote.

“If you want to understand his position on the authority to hit the boats? I’d call him. He’s clearly thought it through,” Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said.

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman was the sole Democrat to vote against the measure.