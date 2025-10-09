Events Email Briefings
Protein obsession reshapes food industry

Oct 9, 2025, 6:36am EDT
A Maharaja Mac vegetarian burger package with a Protein Plus sticker.
Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

An obsession with protein is reshaping both the food industry and people’s bodies. Protein-infused ice creams, sodas, and even bottled water have become a huge market. “Protein-rich” product sales increased 4.8% year-on-year in the US through March 2025.

The rise has been driven by a resurgence in interest in dairy after years of ubiquitous milk alternatives, and pushed food manufacturers to plaster the word “protein” on goods. Consumers believe boosting protein intake is a healthy choice, The Wall Street Journal reported, and many use it to bulk up, but nutritionists are skeptical: One said shoppers are buying protein-enriched junk food, and that most people don’t need more protein per day than they would get from a single chicken breast.

A chart comparing the share of calories from animal protein to GDP per capita.
Tom Chivers
