Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

NKorea Workers’ Party marks 80 years

Oct 9, 2025, 7:05pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam and Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council and leader of the United Russia political party Dmitry Medvedev attend an event marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea.
Sputnik/Yekaterina Shtukina/Pool via Reuters

North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party of Korea marks its 80th birthday Friday, with major celebrations expected.

Leader Kim Jong Un will join a host of foreign dignitaries, including Chinese Premier Li Qiang and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev: Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and Beijing’s tensions with Washington have boosted Pyongyang’s ties with its fellow authoritarian regimes. Kim will also likely oversee a military parade, showing off the country’s latest weaponry.

Kim’s grandfather, Kim Il-Sung, was among the key figures in the WPK’s 1945 founding, and played a role in the decision to invade South Korea in 1950, leading to the northern state’s continuing isolation.

Tom Chivers
AD