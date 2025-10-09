Israel, Hamas agree to first phase of Gaza peace deal

Israel and Hamas agreed to the first phase of a ceasefire deal, driving cautious optimism that a permanent end to their brutal two-year conflict could be near.

The agreement, brokered by US President Donald Trump, calls for the release of all Israeli hostages taken during Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack, as well as the freeing of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, and the withdrawal of Israeli troops.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lauded his “great friend and ally” Trump and hailed the development as a “national and moral victory.”

The deal is set to be brought to the Israeli cabinet Thursday for approval, with a ceasefire expected to begin within 24 hours of this approval. A host of other crucial details remain unresolved, however, such as the future governance of Gaza, who will be responsible for security in the enclave, and whether Hamas will disarm.

Residents of Gaza — where a humanitarian disaster has unfolded, with 67,000 killed and famine taking root — and the families of Israeli hostages welcomed the deal. “Finally,” the deputy Palestinian envoy to the UN said.