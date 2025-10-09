Huge obstacles remain to lasting peace in Gaza

Huge obstacles could hinder any lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinians, despite the announcement of the first phase of a ceasefire deal, analysts said.

Israel’s hard-right, nationalist finance minister said he would vote against the agreement, and though the deal is expected to pass, his remarks underline domestic opposition.

Later phases of the agreement also include numerous requirements that are unlikely to be fulfilled, such as the disarmament of Hamas, meaning that while the narrower hostage deal is laudable, the prospects for the wider truce “are very, very limited,” a Biden-era security official told the Financial Times. Much work also remains on rebuilding Gaza: France is hosting Arab and European talks on the issue today.