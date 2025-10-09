Events Email Briefings
Exhibition explores Mexican national identity through landscapes

Oct 9, 2025, 6:54pm EDT
José María Velasco. “The Valley of Mexico from the Hill of Santa Isabel.”
José María Velasco. “The Valley of Mexico from the Hill of Santa Isabel,” (1877). Museo Nacional de Arte via Minneapolis Institute of Art

A new US exhibition celebrates a 19th-century Mexican artist whose landscapes fostered a nascent sense of Mexican national identity.

Opening at the Minneapolis Institute of Art, José María Velasco features 24 of the eponymous master’s paintings, which — like his American contemporaries in the Hudson River School — largely consist of sweeping landscapes of natural splendor. But where Hudson River painters “idealized the grandeur and promise of a new country with a Manifest Destiny,” Velasco’s works emphasized Mexico’s “ancient roots in pre-Hispanic civilizations,” The Wall Street Journal wrote.

Velasco looked ahead, too: One masterpiece blends three eras of Mexican history, with a Spanish colonial basilica; an eagle, representing Aztec myth; and, in the distance, roads and railroads signifying the future sprawl of Mexico City.

Brendan Ruberry
