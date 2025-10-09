Bank of England warns of potential AI bubble

The Bank of England warned that an AI-fueled bubble could burst and that a “sharp market correction” could be approaching.

The UK central bank said that valuations of US stocks resembled the peak of the 2000s dot-com craze, and that 30% of the S&P 500’s total value came from just five AI-focused companies, the most concentrated the index has been in 50 years.

The BoE also warned that threats to the US Federal Reserve’s independence could cause a run on the dollar.

There are other warning signs: Investors are increasingly piling into alternative assets such as gold and crypto, The Wall Street Journal reported, hedging against a possible collapse.