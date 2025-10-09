Events Email Briefings
Americans sour on government agencies like FEMA: Poll

The Federal Emergency Management Agency in particular has seen its positive ratings decline.

Updated Oct 9, 2025, 5:05am EDT
A man working at a FEMA command center
Jon Cherry/Reuters

The US public’s approval of federal bodies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Central Intelligence Agency, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency has declined markedly over the last year, new Gallup polling shows.

A chart showing Americans’ views of US agencies, based on a Gallup survey.

The figures are driven in part by Democrats’ disapproval of the Trump administration but also point to an overall level of dissatisfaction with several departments. The Food and Drug Administration, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Internal Revenue Service have also seen sharp drops in their approval ratings.

The rating for the Department of Homeland Security has actually improved, driven by Republican satisfaction with the agency, likely due to its role in executing Trump’s deportation agenda.

Meanwhile, FEMA — which sits under DHS — has seen its positive ratings decline among both Democrats and Republicans as its disaster response efforts have attracted criticism.

