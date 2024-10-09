Zelenskyy launches European diplomacy blitz to promote Ukraine ‘victory plan’

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has set out on a diplomatic tour of Europe this week, after an anticipated summit of Western leaders was indefinitely postponed after US President Joe Biden said he could not attend due to Hurricane Milton.

Zelenskyy, who had been expected to present his “victory plan” at the gathering, is set to meet with the French, British, German, and Italian leaders, as well as the pope, this week, after meeting with senior officials from a dozen southeastern European countries on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian president has sought to convince allies to loosen restrictions on the use of Western weapons, ramp up support, and invite Ukraine into NATO.