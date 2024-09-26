Biden announces ‘surge’ in military assistance to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden announced a ”surge" in military assistance to Ukraine on Thursday ahead of his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The package includes nearly $2.4 billion in air defenses, but stops short of allowing Kyiv to use US-made missiles to strike deeper into Russia, a key part of Zelenskyy’s “victory plan” — details of which have been kept secret but which he is expected to outline during his meeting with Biden.

Biden also said he would convene a high-level meeting involving 50 of Ukraine’s allies in Germany next month.

“Through these actions, my message is clear: The United States will provide Ukraine with the support it needs to win this war,” Biden said in a statement.