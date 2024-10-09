The politics of Kamala Harris’ Glock

Kamala Harris has a Glock — and she wants you to know it.

In her “60 Minutes” interview, Harris laughed talking about firing her gun at a shooting range. This followed her earlier warning on an Oprah Winfrey special that intruders are “getting shot” if they enter her home. The campaign has been eager to share these clips, too: On Tuesday, staffers quickly remixed her latest gun remarks over a track by rapper Key Glock and shared the video on TikTok. Meanwhile, Tim Walz said in his debate that he’d keep a shotgun in his car while working as a football coach so that he could hunt pheasants post-practice.

While not the most mentioned subject (and one that is sometimes brought up by interviewers or moderators first) the Harris-Walz ticket has emphasized their gun ownership during this campaign — even as they confidently call for new restrictions on firearms. Their rhetoric on the topic points to the changing politics of the issue in both parties this cycle.

AD

As conservatives point out whenever Harris paints herself as a gun-loving American, the vice president previously discussed mandatory buybacks of assault rifles in her 2019 run — today, Harris’ campaign has said she wouldn’t push such an initiative. In 2005, meanwhile, she supported a ballot measure in San Francisco that would ban pistols. Her campaign declined to comment on the record on whether that remains her stance today, though a 2008 Supreme Court decision overturning a similar ban in Washington, DC largely ended policy conversations around the idea.

This time around, Harris has emphasized her support for gun rights and directly told owners she won’t take guns away, even as she talks about new laws in response to crime and mass shootings. She’s expressed support for so-called red flag laws, universal background checks, and reinstating the assault weapons ban.

“We’re very happy with her positions and where she is now,” Emma Brown, the executive director of gun safety group Giffords, told Semafor. “We understand that folks’ positions and nuances of those positions will shift slightly over time. I will say she’s been tremendously consistent in recognizing the seriousness of this issue, recognizing that the gun lobby has for far too long stood in the way of progress. And she’s been consistent on closing loopholes that allow dangerous people to get access to guns.”

AD

But the landscape has changed on the other side as well. There hasn’t been a barrage of pro-gun messaging and some observers see Trump, a mostly reliable Second Amendment advocate, as more muted on the topic compared to prior campaigns. The new Republican platform approved at the convention made little mention of it. On the airwaves, the campaign has focused its attention on inflation, the economy, and lately transgender issues — guns aren’t even a blip on the radar, aside from occasionally highlighting Harris’ shifts on the topic as part of a broader push to paint her as a “radical left” lawmaker.

That’s not to say it never comes up: Trump campaign aides regularly pull out Harris’ comments on guns to push back on her through social media. On the campaign trail, Trump has repeatedly argued that Harris wants to take everyone’s guns away. And the former president is a frequent speaker at the National Rifle Association — he’ll be giving the keynote speech at the organization’s “Defend the 2nd Amendment” event in Georgia later this month. The NRA’s legislative action arm told Semafor it will be Trump’s tenth time speaking there, and his third time this calendar year.

“We know where he stands on the Second Amendment,” Jennifer Briemann, the deputy executive director of the NRA Institute for Legislative Action, told Semafor. “We know he is a strong supporter. He was the strongest Second Amendment president in recent history.”