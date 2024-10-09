North Korea cuts off all links to South

North Korea plans to completely cut off all road and rail links to the South, months after ruling out any chance of reunification of the two neighbors. Pyongyang has been fortifying its border defenses since January, laying mines and removing rail infrastructure — around the same time, leader Kim Jong Un shut down organizations tasked with eventual reunification.

In South Korea, many young people now oppose unification, but the government still appoints officials to be governors of North Korean provinces should the peninsula ever become one again, The New York Times reported. “The younger generations… are so inured to tensions with North Korea they don’t realize that the peace they enjoy is not permanent,” the South Korean governor of one North Korean province said.