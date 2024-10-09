Millions urged to evacuate in Florida as ‘matter of life or death’ as Hurricane Milton nears

More than one million Florida residents have been told to evacuate their homes ahead of the expected arrival of Category 5 storm Hurricane Milton on Wednesday, as forecasters warned of widespread flooding and storm surges in coastal areas.

US President Joe Biden said the evacuation orders were a “matter of life and death” for Floridians, and that the storm “could be one of the worst” in a century to hit the state.

It comes less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene devastated parts of the southeastern US, killing at least 225 people across six states and leaving hundreds still unaccounted for. Officials are racing to clear as much of the debris left by Helene before the winds pick up, amid concerns about further damage from flying wreckage.