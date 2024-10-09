The fate of Kenya’s impeached deputy president hangs in the balance

In the event that the motion sails through the senate and is upheld by the court, the vacancy will be filled within fourteen days, per the East African nation’s constitution. The deputy president, who already said he would “fight to the end” including in the Supreme Court if need be, will be at liberty to appeal the Senate’s decision should he find it unfavorable.

AD

“Kenya is in uncharted waters right now and the process is going to take a long time before the deputy president can be out of office,” Dan Okatch, an advocate of the High Court and governance expert based in Nairobi told Semafor Africa. He maintained that the deputy president Rigathi Gachagua has the court option, which means he would likely continue holding the office even though the motion to impeach him goes through.

“We are staring at the possibility of a long season of politicking, as Gachagua will definitely seek to expand his support base and fight against his removal from office — the outcome of which process will only serve to intensify the already simmering political tensions,” he added.