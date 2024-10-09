Israel says it has killed successors to slain Hezbollah chief

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli strikes had killed the presumptive successors to Hezbollah’s recently assassinated leader, hammering the Lebanese group on its home territory and in neighboring Syria.

His comments came hours after Hezbollah broached a direct truce with Israel — notably dropping demands for a Gaza ceasefire ahead of any cessation of hostilities — while the US and Arab states are reportedly pushing Iran, whose proxies are battling Israel, to agree a multifront pause.

But Israel is not part of the talks, and a senior Palestinian official told The National that there was “no willingness” on Israel’s part for a ceasefire. Instead, Netanyahu will speak with US President Joe Biden for the first time in months today, apparently to discuss Israel’s plans to attack Iran, Axios reported.