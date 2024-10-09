‘A truly uncommon leader’: Indian business titan Ratan Tata dies

Indian business titan and philanthropist Ratan Tata died Wednesday aged 86, his conglomerate Tata Group said, sparking an outpouring of tributes from both world and business leaders.

In a statement, the group’s current chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran described Tata as “a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation.” Tata officially stepped down as chairman in 2012, with a brief return in 2016 after his successor was forced out by the group’s board.

One of the world’s most recognized business leaders, Tata led the group he inherited for more than two decades, transforming the 156-year-old company into a $100 billion global empire, acquiring major international brands, including British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover and Tetley tea.

In a post on X, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Tata as “a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being” who had an “unwavering commitment to making our society better.”

In India, Tata was well known for his philanthropy, particularly in the areas of healthcare and education. More recently, the tycoon had backed startups, including electric scooter maker Ola Electric and Goodfellows, a website that aims to foster intergenerational friendship — the latter perhaps inspired by his unlikely bond with a 27-year-old dog rescuer that led to a moment of internet fame in 2020.

In a tribute on X, Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote that Tata “was instrumental in mentoring and developing the modern business leadership in India. He deeply cared about making India better.”