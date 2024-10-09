Shrinking German economy catches the flu from car sector’s cough

Germany reversed its growth forecast for this year and now expects its economy to contract for the second straight year.

The world’s third-largest economy is on track to shrink by 0.2%, economics minister Robert Habeck said Wednesday. He had previously forecast a 0.3% economic increase.

“The situation is not satisfactory,” Habeck said. “Since 2018, the German economy has not been growing strongly any more.”

Germany — which is now facing a two-year recession, following a 0.3% contraction last year — has been beset by high interest rates and energy costs, lagging consumer spending, and heightened competition from China.

Just two days ago, the country’s finance minister also issued a dour diagnosis: “The German economy is treading water — we cannot be satisfied,” Christian Lindner said. “We are experiencing structural change combined with a loss of competitiveness.”